France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1808 U "Type 1807-1808". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,505
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3453 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Palombo (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
13476 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
21353 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search