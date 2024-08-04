Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1808 Q "Type 1807-1808". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 Q "Type 1807-1808" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1808 Q "Type 1807-1808" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 646

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
15093 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12640 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction Wannenes Art Auction - October 19, 2021
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date October 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1808 Q at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

