20 Francs 1808 Q "Type 1807-1808". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 646
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
15093 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12640 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
