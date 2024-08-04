20 Francs 1808 Q "Type 1807-1808". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

