20 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644659 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2021.

