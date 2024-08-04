France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 22,273
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644659 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2021.
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 GENI
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
