France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,449,781
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,396. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
