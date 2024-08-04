20 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,396. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (54) AU (45) XF (68) VF (151) F (15) VG (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (19) MS61 (18) AU58 (14) AU55 (12) AU53 (7) AU50 (6) XF45 (12) XF40 (7) VF35 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (79) PCGS (25) ANACS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Ars Time (3)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (9)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (2)

Bertolami (3)

Busso Peus (5)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)

cgb.fr (7)

Chaponnière (7)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Corinphila (1)

Creusy Numismatique (6)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (6)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (40)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (3)

ICE (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (26)

Jean ELSEN (9)

Katz (1)

Künker (11)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (3)

London Coins (4)

Lugdunum (2)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (2)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (3)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (2)

Stack's (32)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (9)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

Via (3)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)