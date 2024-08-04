Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,449,781

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,396. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Ars Time (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • cgb.fr (7)
  • Chaponnière (7)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (6)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (40)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • ICE (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (26)
  • Jean ELSEN (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Leu (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (32)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (9)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • Via (3)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1808 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search