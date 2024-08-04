France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 244,476
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
