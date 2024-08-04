20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (15) XF (16) VF (49) F (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (8) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Florange (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (8)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Künker (9)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (4)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (2)