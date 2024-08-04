France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,181
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672349 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place June 15, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
