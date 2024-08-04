Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,181

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672349 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place June 15, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - December 6, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date December 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - May 3, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

