20 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672349 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place June 15, 2021.

