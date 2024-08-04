France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,557
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (6)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Palombo (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- V. GADOURY (4)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1415 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
