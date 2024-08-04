Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,557

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1415 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 U at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1807 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search