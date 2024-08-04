France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,296
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- V. GADOURY (4)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search