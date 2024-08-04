Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 20 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,296

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Heritage - September 26, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Seller cgb.fr
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

