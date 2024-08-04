20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (20) XF (40) VF (83) F (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (17) PCGS (20)

