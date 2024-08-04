Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 581,934

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (19)
  • Jean ELSEN (15)
  • Künker (14)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (8)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (8)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (5)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (9)
  • WCN (1)
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 79000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1807 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

