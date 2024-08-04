France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 581,934
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bertolami (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (5)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Florange (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (19)
- Jean ELSEN (15)
- Künker (14)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (8)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (8)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (5)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (9)
- WCN (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 79000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search