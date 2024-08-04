Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,242

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Palombo (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
3433 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
2945 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 W at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

