20 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,242
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
3433 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
2945 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
