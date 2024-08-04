20 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)