France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,278

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Service
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - October 8, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 8, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Olivier Goujon - November 18, 2019
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - January 16, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Olivier Goujon - November 19, 2018
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - November 13, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - June 21, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Warin Global Investments - April 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 U at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 9, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

