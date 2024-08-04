France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1806 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,278
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 8, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
