20 Francs 1806 Q "Type 1806-1807". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (5) XF (6) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (2) F12 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)

