France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1806 Q "Type 1806-1807". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1806 Q "Type 1806-1807" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1806 Q "Type 1806-1807" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,973

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2063 $
Price in auction currency 236000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 6, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1806 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
