20 Francs 1806 Q "Type 1806-1807". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,973
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3388 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2063 $
Price in auction currency 236000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
