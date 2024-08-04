Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse 20 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807" Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807" Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,143

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3384 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction iNumis - May 3, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1806 I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
