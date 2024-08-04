France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,143
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1806 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3384 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
