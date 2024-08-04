France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,620
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3372 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Palombo (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7678 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6900 $
Price in auction currency 6900 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search