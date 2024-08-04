Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,620

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3372 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7678 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Heritage - April 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6900 $
Price in auction currency 6900 USD
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
