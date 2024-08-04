Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U. Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,755

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
7007 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
16953 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - December 6, 2014
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

