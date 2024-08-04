France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U. Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,755
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3369 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Künker (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (1)
- V. GADOURY (5)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
7007 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
16953 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search