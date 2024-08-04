France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q. Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,710
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
7002 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
13455 $
Price in auction currency 12250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
