20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q. Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

