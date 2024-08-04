Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q. Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,710

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
7002 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
13455 $
Price in auction currency 12250 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction JMPG - December 2, 2012
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

