France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I. Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,646

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7610 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
6439 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

