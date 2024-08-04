France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) I. Limoges (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,646
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7610 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
6439 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
