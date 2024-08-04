20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (10) VF (32) F (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Bertolami (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

cgb.fr (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (8)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Warin Global Investments (2)