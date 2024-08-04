France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 148,308
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
