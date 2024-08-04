Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 148,308

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

