France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q. Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 522

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Palombo (5)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (6)
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2231 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

