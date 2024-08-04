France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) Q. Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 522
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (4)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Palombo (5)
- SINCONA (4)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (6)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2231 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search