France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I. Limoges (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (6)
- Palombo (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5854 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7025 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search