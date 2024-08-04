Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I. Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5854 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7025 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
