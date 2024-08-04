20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) I. Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (2)