Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 518,871

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (3)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (15)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (14)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (12)
  • Varesi (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1804 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search