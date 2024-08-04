France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 518,871
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
