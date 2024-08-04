20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (28) XF (46) VF (139) F (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (11) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (13) PCGS (26)

