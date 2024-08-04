Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 428,143

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "EMPEREUR" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1803 "EMPEREUR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

