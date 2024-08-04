France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 428,143
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "EMPEREUR" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1803 "EMPEREUR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
