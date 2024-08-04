France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 58,262
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year AN XI (1802-1803)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) "CONSUL" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Elstob & Elstob
Date April 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
