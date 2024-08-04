Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 58,262

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN XI (1802-1803)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) "CONSUL" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Elstob & Elstob (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (8)
  • Varesi (3)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Elstob & Elstob - April 8, 2022
Seller Elstob & Elstob
Date April 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma - July 23, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction HAYNAULT - May 4, 2021
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2024
Condition SP65 CAM PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1802 "CONSUL", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1802 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search