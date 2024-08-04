20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A "CONSUL". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) "CONSUL" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

