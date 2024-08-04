Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,610

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1819 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1819 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

