40 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,610
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1819 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
