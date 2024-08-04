40 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1819 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (20) XF (10) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (15) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (8)

