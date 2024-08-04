France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,756
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******


