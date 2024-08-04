Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 40 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,756

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Service
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
France 40 Francs 1816 Q at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

