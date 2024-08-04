40 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

