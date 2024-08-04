France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1817 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 377
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
