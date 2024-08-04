France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,300
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3064 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
