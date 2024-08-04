40 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3064 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

