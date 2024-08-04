Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 40 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,300

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3064 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 L at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 40 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

