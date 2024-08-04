Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824". La Rochelle (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse 40 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 611

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1822 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3659 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4425 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1036 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction iBelgica - June 29, 2021
Seller iBelgica
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Jean ELSEN - June 12, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction ICE - May 17, 2014
Seller ICE
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1822 H at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1822 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search