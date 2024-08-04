40 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824". La Rochelle (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1822 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3659 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (14) VF (10) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)

