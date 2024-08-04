France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824". La Rochelle (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: La Rochelle
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 611
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1822 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3659 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4425 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1036 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iBelgica
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
