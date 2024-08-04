Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1816 B "Type 1816-1824". Rouen (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 40 Francs 1816 B "Type 1816-1824" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1816 B "Type 1816-1824" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 767

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2002 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1816 B at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1816 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search