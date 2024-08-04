France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1816 B "Type 1816-1824". Rouen (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 767
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1816 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2002 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
