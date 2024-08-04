40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 67,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

