France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,200

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 67,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 24, 2019
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Warin Global Investments - September 18, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

