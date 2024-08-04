France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 161
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1823 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- Palombo (1)
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
31477 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
14001 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search