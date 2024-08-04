Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1823 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 161

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1823 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Palombo (1)
France 40 Francs 1823 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
31477 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1823 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
14001 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1823 A at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1823 A at auction cgb.fr - October 15, 2011
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

