France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 373

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1822 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 21,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9636 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
16158 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 6, 2017
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1822 A at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

