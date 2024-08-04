France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 373
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1822 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 21,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Künker (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (5)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9636 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
16158 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search