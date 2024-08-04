40 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1822 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 21,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition AU (10) XF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (4)