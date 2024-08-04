France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,480
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1820 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1486 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
