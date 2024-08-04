Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,480

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1820 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Palombo (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1486 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 7, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1820 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1820 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search