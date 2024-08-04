40 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1818 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,987. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

