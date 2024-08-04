Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Lugdunum GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,958

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1818 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,987. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 141000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Lugdunum - August 22, 2019
Seller Lugdunum
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1818 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

