France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Lugdunum GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,958
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1818 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,987. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (7)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 141000 JPY
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search