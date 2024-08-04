France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 90,109
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1817 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bolaffi (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- iNumis (9)
- Jean ELSEN (5)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2165 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search