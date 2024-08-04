Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 40 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 90,109

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1817 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2165 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1817 A at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 40 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

