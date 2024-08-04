40 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1817 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

