France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815". London. Copper (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: London. Copper

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815" London Copper - Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815" London Copper - Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark R. London. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the London Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

