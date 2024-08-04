20 Francs 1824 MA "Type 1816-1824". Marseille (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (10) XF (10) VF (12) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (7) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

cgb.fr (5)

Heritage (1)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (8)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Palombo (2)

Patrick Guillard Collection (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (4)