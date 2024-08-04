France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1824 MA "Type 1816-1824". Marseille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Marseille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,001
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Marseille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (5)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (8)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (4)
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5754 $
Price in auction currency 5200 CHF
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
3237 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search