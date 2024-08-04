Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1824 MA "Type 1816-1824". Marseille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Marseille

Obverse 20 Francs 1824 MA "Type 1816-1824" Marseille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1824 MA "Type 1816-1824" Marseille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,001

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Marseille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5754 $
Price in auction currency 5200 CHF
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
3237 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35 GENI
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 MA at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

