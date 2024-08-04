20 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824". La Rochelle (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1)