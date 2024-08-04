France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824". La Rochelle (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: La Rochelle
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,253
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Grün (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Palombo (1)
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
5811 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
13753 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search