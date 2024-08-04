Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824". La Rochelle (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse 20 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1822 H "Type 1816-1824" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,253

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Palombo (1)
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
5811 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
13753 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 H at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1822 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search