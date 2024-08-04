Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1820 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse 20 Francs 1820 T "Type 1816-1824" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1820 T "Type 1816-1824" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,749

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 30, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction iNumis - December 6, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 T at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

