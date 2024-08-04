France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1820 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,749
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 30, 2021.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
