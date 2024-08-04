France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1819 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,734
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numphil (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numphil
Date December 19, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search