France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1819 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse 20 Francs 1819 T "Type 1816-1824" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1819 T "Type 1816-1824" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,734

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction cgb.fr - January 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Numphil - December 19, 2014
Seller Numphil
Date December 19, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

