20 Francs 1819 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

