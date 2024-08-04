France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1818 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 16,108
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,450. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search