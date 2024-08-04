Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1818 T "Type 1816-1824". Nantes (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse 20 Francs 1818 T "Type 1816-1824" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1818 T "Type 1816-1824" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 16,108

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,450. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Heritage - May 26, 2016
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Heritage - May 26, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition F
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition F
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
France 20 Francs 1818 T at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search