France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1824 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,950
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 978 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Boule (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (8)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2219 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search