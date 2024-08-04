20 Francs 1824 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 978 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (6) VF (15) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

