France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1824 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1824 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1824 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,950

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1824 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 978 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2219 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1824 Q at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1824 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
