France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1820 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1820 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1820 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 60,453

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - February 14, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1820 Q at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
