France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1820 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 60,453
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Palombo (5)
- SINCONA (4)
- Warin Global Investments (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search