20 Francs 1819 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 34,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 320 CHF
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
