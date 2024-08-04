20 Francs 1819 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

