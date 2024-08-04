Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1819 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1819 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1819 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 320 CHF
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Nomisma - July 30, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Hess Divo - November 23, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1819 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1819 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search