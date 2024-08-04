Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1818 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1818 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1818 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 25,123

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1818 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search