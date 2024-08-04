France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1818 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 25,123
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search