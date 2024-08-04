20 Francs 1818 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (10) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)