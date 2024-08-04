Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940

20 Francs 1817 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1817 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1817 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 97,232

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644689 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 Q at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

