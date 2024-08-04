France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1817 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 97,232
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644689 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place January 26, 2021.
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
