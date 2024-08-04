Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,244

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Heritage - September 29, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 Q at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

