20 Francs 1816 Q "Type 1816-1824". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,244
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
