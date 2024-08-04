France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1823 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,655
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1823 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3664 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1617 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2303 $
Price in auction currency 2100 CHF
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search