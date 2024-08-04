Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1823 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1823 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1823 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,655

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1823 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3664 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1617 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2303 $
Price in auction currency 2100 CHF
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction iNumis - December 6, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction iNumis - May 3, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction cgb.fr - December 4, 2013
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1823 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

