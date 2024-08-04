Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1822 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1822 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1822 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,951

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Varesi (1)
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 525 CHF
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1822 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1822 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search