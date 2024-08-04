France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1822 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,951
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 525 CHF
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
