20 Francs 1820 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 44,431
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
