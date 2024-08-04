Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1820 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1820 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1820 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 44,431

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2013
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 W at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

